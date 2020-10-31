Authorities have identified a man who was fatally shot last weekend in north Minneapolis.
Joshua-lee William Boyce, 25, of Minneapolis, died Monday at HCMC after being shot just before midnight Sunday in the 1700 block of N. Emerson Avenue.
Boyce died of multiple gunshot wounds, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office reported Friday.
No arrests have been reported.
Boyce's death was Minneapolis' 70th homicide of 2020.
Last year, there were 48 homicides total for the year in the city. The most homicides Minneapolis has ever recorded was in 1995, when 97 people were killed. Eighty-three homicides occurred in 1996. This year's grim tally is so far the third highest.
STAFF REPORTS
