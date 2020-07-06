Drivers carrying firearms during a traffic stop in Minnesota should keep their hands on the steering wheel, tell officers they have a weapon and say where it is.

Officers in return should greet the driver, ID themselves and specifically state the reason for the stop.

Above all for traffic stops where weapons are present: everyone should stay calm.

It seems simple. But it’s been spelled out anew in the latest edition of the Minnesota Driver’s Manual, which law enforcement officials unveiled on Monday — the fourth anniversary of the police shooting of Philando Castile, who had told the officers who stopped his car in Falcon Heights that he was carrying a firearm.

“We all should expect respect,” said Booker Hodges, assistant Public Safety Commissioner for Law Enforcement for the Department of Public Safety.

Past editions of the manual featured general guidelines on how both motorists and law enforcement should handle traffic stops. But it was recently updated for the first time in many years by a working group that reviewed deadly force encounters and came back with 28 recommendations aimed at reducing them in the future.

Castile’s mother, Valerie Castile, was at the forefront of the process, which involved mental health professionals, law enforcement, advocacy groups and members of the community. She said the updated manual delivers a clear set of expectations for both drivers and officers.

“This information can save a lot of lives,” Castile said at a news conference at Department of Public Safety headquarters to announce the changes. “We all need to be on the same page. We need to know what to expect from one another. At the end of the day, we all want to go home.”

Public Safety Commissioner John Harrington said being stopped by a law enforcement officer can be a stressful experience. But knowing what to do and not do will help ensure that a simple traffic stop doesn’t go awry.

“Hands are what kill in this business,” Harrington said. “One way to reduce danger is to have a clear understanding of what should happen during a traffic stop. Effective today, people will have the information.”

The guidelines on page 40 of the manual tell drivers to give their full attention to the officer, to make no sudden movements, and to wait to search for personal documents until the officer gives the command. Drivers should turn on the vehicle’s interior light if a stop is made at night, the manual says.

After greeting the driver and identifying themselves, the manual states, officers should ask for a driver’s license and proof of insurance and check their validity.

New officers have been trained to follow the new guidelines, Harrington said. And current officers in law enforcement agencies across the state are being trained to follow the updated guidelines, he said.

“None of this will work if we don’t work together,” Clarence Castile, Philando’s uncle and a member of the working group. “The community and police must get on the same page and respect each other, and not be afraid of each other.”