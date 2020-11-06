A minivan veered off the road, striking a jogger before plunging into Lake Harriet and sinking Thursday afternoon, according to Minneapolis Park Police.

About 4:30 p.m., a vehicle veered off Lake Harriet Parkway, just north of Roseway Road, in Minneapolis, said Robin Smothers, spokeswoman for the Minneapolis Park Board.

After striking a jogger, the van went into the lake and began sinking. Passersby helped the driver get out of the vehicle safely as it sank.

The driver was apparently experiencing a medical emergency or other impairment, Smothers said.

Neither the driver nor the jogger was seriously hurt, but both were taken to HCMC for evaluation and treatment, Smothers said.

As of 5:15 p.m., the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office Water Patrol was removing the submerged car from the water.