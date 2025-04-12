Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
•••
At age 9, I crashed a bicycle and lacerated my penis. I remember screaming. One of the “big kids” scooped me up and bore me home at a trot. My briefs were soaked with blood. My mother, her fear apparent, sped me to the clinic a few blocks away where a nurse cleaned the wound. When my mother stepped out of the room, the nurse, Mrs. _____, glared at me and spat, “We’re going to have to cut it off!”
I believed her. I was a kid, terrified. Later, when the doctor (male, of course, back then) assured me I would be fine and didn’t even require stitches, my relief was cosmic. I thought Mrs. _____ had simply been mistaken.
Only long afterward did I wonder why a nurse would say such a thing to an already traumatized 9-year-old boy. A psychological quirk? An expression of militant feminism? Was I a surrogate for an arrogant doctor or an abusive husband she longed to figuratively (or literally) emasculate? Don’t know, but even now I rarely enter a medical facility without thinking about her, and am relentlessly courteous to nurses.
A couple years later, I was taken captive. I was riding that same bicycle just outside our immediate neighborhood, when a muscular older boy with a lantern jaw already supporting a five o’clock shadow confronted me. He was also astride a bike, and made it clear I was to ride beside him. For the next few hours he herded me like a sheep, exuding menace. I’d seen him ferociously fight in the schoolyard. He hinted at dire consequences if I should stray. Fear kept me in line, conviction that an escape attempt would fail. Finally, around suppertime, the boy/man said, “Go home!” I vigorously pedaled away, euphoric at being uncaged.
During my senior year in high school, I was again a prisoner — this time in the back seat of a rattletrap Ford sedan. It was a friends-of-a-friend situation, a hundred miles from home. There were five of us in the car and, aside from my buddy, I knew no one. Our cargo was four firearms, several boxes of ammo and a case of beer. The mission was deer-shining and general mayhem, and I’d been drafted.
The warlord was Ed — big, ragged, angry. He seemed perpetually tense, as if on the verge of throwing a punch. His rage was bloated by alcohol, and he barked commands and curses from the front passenger seat, brandishing two pistols — a .22 automatic and .44 Magnum revolver. He shot every road sign we passed. They clanged like bells, wobbling on their posts. Ed hooted. When a gun was empty, he’d shove it back at me or my buddy, and we’d quickly cram cartridges into clip or cylinder. About every other cycle, we’d pop open a beer bottle and pass it across with a reloaded weapon.