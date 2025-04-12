Being focused on the present is potent revelation. When you pay attention to your thoughts you quickly realize how many are negative. Fear, sorrow, worry and regret seem to dominate our default mental status. Try it — think about what you’re thinking at any odd moment, note the content of the routine ejecta of your mind. It’s disconcerting. Since what you pay attention to is automatically what’s important to you, it’s advisable to understand this saying attributed to Buddha: “Whatever an enemy might do to an enemy, or a foe to a foe, the ill-directed mind can do to you even worse.” We burden ourselves with a past that can’t be changed, and/or a future over which we have limited control and that is largely unpredictable. Cultivating mindfulness is about seeking equanimity. It is not “the power of positive thinking,” but a recognition that if you don’t inhabit the present, you are missing most of life, ricocheting between what’s already done and what may or may not happen. If you are not here/now, then exactly where/when are you?