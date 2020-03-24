Milwaukee’s Summerfest – the Midwest’s biggest and oldest music festival with more than 800 acts on 12 stages – is being postponed this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Usually held over two weeks in late June and early July, the 55th annual Summerfest has been rescheduled for Sept. 3-5, 10-12 and 17-19.
Among the headliners announced for the original dates were Justin Bieber, Luke Bryan, Dave Matthews Band, Halsey and Guns N’ Roses.
No word on the lineup for the rescheduled dates for Summerfest, a popular draw for Minnesotans, Wisconites and music fans from all over the Upper Midwest.
