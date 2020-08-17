The Vikings’ first padded practice of training camp is going on today, creating a moment where the team can try and add a bit of fanfare to a strange season. The team will live stream the practice in its entirety, also broadcasting it on Fox 9 and KFAN to give fans some taste of what they’re missing with camp closed to the public.

Less than four weeks remain before the Vikings are scheduled to open the season against the Packers, however, and the fact they’re putting pads on for the first time on Aug. 17 — with no preseason games on the schedule — creates a different set of challenges for coach Mike Zimmer than in any of his first six camps.

Zimmer said Monday the Vikings could employ some live tackling during special teams periods in camp, “to find out if some of these guys can run down the field in space and tackle.” The Vikings also have to try and guard against injuries, though, with players trying to be in football shape minus the benefit of organized team activities and minicamp this spring.

During 11-on-11 periods between the offense and defense, the Vikings might resort to thud tempo — where defenders are making contact with ballcarriers but not driving them to the ground — and hope it keeps injuries out of the mix.

“I want to get to September 13 [when the Vikings play the Packers] healthy if we can,” Zimmer said. “But on the same token, we want to make sure we do a good job of tackling. I think thud periods may be more important than getting them to the ground.”

The Vikings have given running back Dalvin Cook a light workload in their first two non-padded practices, and Zimmer said the team will “be smart with him. We’re just trying to make sure we continue to give him what he needs, and get him ready for the 13th.”

Zimmer said rookie cornerback Jeff Gladney, who had meniscus surgery before the draft, had the injury “flare up on him a little bit,” adding, “He probably took too many reps the first day. We’ll ease him back in as we go.”

Danielle Hunter did not practice on Sunday; Zimmer said Monday the defensive end “had a little tweak” that kept him out. “He’ll be alright,” Zimmer said.