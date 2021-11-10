A vaccinated Vikings player went to the emergency room Tuesday evening with breathing troubles from a COVID-19 infection and remains hospitalized in stable condition Wednesday morning, according to head coach Mike Zimmer.

"He's stable now," said Zimmer, who did not identify the player. "But it was scary."

"I'm not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something," he added. "He had a hard time breathing."

Five Vikings players have been placed on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list since last Thursday. They include at least two vaccinated players, center Garrett Bradbury and guard Dakota Dozier.

The Vikings have retested 29 people — including Zimmer — as close contacts this week after placing two more players on the COVID list on Monday. Safety Harrison Smith, linebacker Ryan Connelly and tackle Timon Parris remain quarantined on the COVID list. Smith, like Bradbury and Dozier, tested positive.