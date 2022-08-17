Former Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer is back on a coaching staff.

Zimmer, who was fired in January after eight seasons coaching the Vikings, has been hired as an analyst by Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders, whom Zimmer coached for five years with the Dallas Cowboys.

According to Jackson State's website, the team also employs former Gophers coach Tim Brewster as a special assistant to the head coach, as well as Mike's nephew, Andrew Zimmer, as an analyst.

Zimmer and former Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman are also working as contributors for The 33rd Team, which bills itself as "the premier football Think Tank." Other contributors on the site include Bill Parcells, Marvin Lewis, Brett Favre, Matt Cassel and Michael Vick.

Brewster has had several stops since being fired as Gophers coach in 2010, including as tight ends coach at Florida State from 2013-2017 and Florida from 2020-2021.

In two seasons at Jackson State, Sanders has posted a 15-5 record — last season the team went 11-2 and reached the Celebration Bowl where they lost 33-10 to South Carolina State.