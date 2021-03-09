Lindell claims that Dominion Voting Systems preloaded algorithms in its voting machines around the country to illegally give more votes to Joe Biden than Trump. This scheme was "revealed," he said, when many more votes than expected came in for Trump on election night, thereby "breaking" Dominion's algorithm and forcing co-conspirators to shut down vote counting to tilt races back toward Biden. To bolster this claim, Lindell pointed to delays in tabulating ballots across multiple swing states.

Who first claimed this: Attorney Sidney Powell, who is also being sued for defamation by Dominion, began making the claim about machine algorithms as early as Nov. 8 via frequent social media posts, in numerous conservative media interviews and at news conferences while as a temporary associate of Trump's legal team. She did not provide evidence and Trump's legal team later cut ties with Powell.

Fact-check: The federal agency that oversees U.S. election security — the Cyber Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) — stated that there is no evidence that any of Dominion's systems switched votes for Trump to count for Biden. CISA also reported that changes in vote totals in the days after Election Day reflected the increase in mail voting — with states having different policies for counting such ballots — and not evidence of wrongdoing.