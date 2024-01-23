Miguel Sanó spent last summer out of baseball, but he'll have a chance to return to the major leagues this spring.

Sanó signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Angels, ESPN reported, which includes an invitation to big league camp in spring training. Sanó, 30, is playing in the Dominican Winter League and batting .225 with two homers, 10 doubles and 13 RBI in his first 27 games.

The Twins declined an option in Sanó's contract following the 2022 season when he produced five hits in 60 at-bats (.083 batting average) before he underwent surgery to repair a meniscus tear in his knee. The 2017 All-Star totaled four seasons with at least 25 homers in his Twins career.

Another former Twin, Joey Gallo, agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Washington Nationals on Tuesday, according to the Washington Post. Gallo was left off the Twins' postseason roster after he hit .177 with 21 homers, 40 RBI and 142 strikeouts in 111 games.

Gallo signed a one-year, $11 million contract with the Twins last year.