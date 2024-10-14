Midday switch at MPR: Cathy Wurzer turns over ‘Minnesota Now’ to Nina Moini

Moini said the move is “so meaningful to me on so many levels.” As someone who has been reporting in Minnesota for 11 years. (She worked as a reporter at WCCO-TV before coming to MPR.) As an immigrant whose parents moved to offer her “self determination.” (Moini was born in Denmark to Iranian parents and came to the U.S. when she was 5.) As a lifelong admirer of Minnesota news. (She did her first broadcast as a teenager.)