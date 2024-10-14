Longtime broadcaster Cathy Wurzer is leaving her MPR News show “Minnesota Now” — but will continue hosting “Morning Edition.”
Midday switch at MPR: Cathy Wurzer turns over ‘Minnesota Now’ to Nina Moini
After years of leading two Minnesota Public Radio programs, Wurzer will focus on ‘Morning Edition.’
Nina Moini will take over the hourlong noon broadcast, Minnesota Public Radio announced Monday. Moini, who has been with MPR News since 2017, will begin her new hosting duties in mid-November.
Being a reporter who has covered immigration, public safety and other topics for MPR and, before that, WCCO-TV, has given her important background for this role, Moini said. “I’m so grateful for that now, because that reporting took me all over the state, truly... and I feel like that’s the best foundation to be able to take on a show like this.”
“Minnesota Now,” which features a mix of news, interviews and Minnesota music, debuted in 2021 as Wurzer’s brainchild. Since then the veteran journalist has been leading both shows.
“The move allows Cathy Wurzer to solely focus her leadership on the MPR news magazine, Morning Edition, after three years of double duty...” the public radio station said in a press release.
“Handing the microphone to Nina Moini, who is an incredibly talented and respected member of our MPR News team, is recognition of her talent and gives Cathy the opportunity to focus full-time on Morning Edition,” said Duchesne Drew, president of Minnesota Public Radio, in a statement.
As a reporter and then an interim editor at MPR News, Moini has covered a range of topics and has acted as a fill-in host for several shows, including “All Things Considered.” She hosted the podcast “In Front of Our Eyes,” which covered the police killing of George Floyd.
“I’m so happy Nina will be the next host of Minnesota Now,” Wurzer said in a statement. “She and the great team of producers on ‘Minnesota Now’ will take the show to new heights.”
Moini said the move is “so meaningful to me on so many levels.” As someone who has been reporting in Minnesota for 11 years. (She worked as a reporter at WCCO-TV before coming to MPR.) As an immigrant whose parents moved to offer her “self determination.” (Moini was born in Denmark to Iranian parents and came to the U.S. when she was 5.) As a lifelong admirer of Minnesota news. (She did her first broadcast as a teenager.)
“I’ve been so fortunate to just have opportunities to pursue a dream I’ve always had for as long as I can remember,” she said. “That’s all I’ve ever wanted to do.”
After years of leading two Minnesota Public Radio programs, Wurzer will focus on ‘Morning Edition.’