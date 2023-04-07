Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

TAMPA, FLA. – Michigan's Adam Fantilli, who leads the nation in scoring, received the Hobey Baker Award on Friday night, beating out Gophers teammates Logan Cooley and Matthew Knies for the honor as the top player in men's college hockey.

Fantilli, a freshman center from Nobleton, Ontario, has 65 points on 30 goals and 35 assists, along with 10 power-play goals and four game-winning goals. He helped the Wolverines win the Big Ten tournament title and reach the Frozen Four for the second year in a row.

"I can't even put into words how happy I am,'' Fantilli said from the awards show at Sparkman Wharf.

Cooley, a freshman center from Pittsburgh, ranks second nationally with 60 points on 22 goals and 38 assists in 38 games for the Gophers, who'll play Quinnipiac for the national championship on Saturday night. His assists total is tied for the national lead, his rating of plus-39 is the best in the country and his six game-winning goals are tied for third in the country.

Knies, a sophomore left winger from Phoenix, has 42 points on 21 goals and 21 assists in 39 games. His seven game-winning goals are tied for the national lead.

Fantilli and the Wolverines lost 5-2 to Quinnipiac on Thursday night in the Frozen Four semifinals. He is expected to be a top-five selection, and possibly No. 2 overall, in the NHL draft this summer. Fantilli also received the Tim Taylor Award from the American Hockey Coaches Association as the nation's top rookie.

"He brings energy and is ultracompetitive,'' Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. "He's a special hockey player.''

The Hobey Baker Award is primarily chosen by a 30-member selection committee. Criteria for the award include strength of character on and off the ice, contributions to the team and outstanding skills in all phases of the game, scholastic achievement and sportsmanship, and compliance with all NCAA rules.