The Michigan men's hockey team added to its record number of Frozen Four appearances Sunday. Next up, trying to break the record for most championships.

Dylan Duke and Gavin Brindley scored 12 seconds apart in the third period, Jake Barczewski made 38 saves and Michigan beat rival Michigan State 5-2 on Sunday in Maryland Heights, Mo.

The Wolverines (23-14-3) will head to their record 28th Frozen Four and third in a row next week at Xcel Energy Center, where they will face Boston College. Boston University and Denver will play in the other semifinal. Michigan and Denver are tied for the most NCAA championships with nine, though the Wolverines' most recent title came in 1998.

The score was tied 1-1 after two periods. Michigan took a lead at 6:29 of the third on Marshall Warren's goal, but Joey Larson tied it on the power play less than four minutes later. Duke put Michigan ahead for good at 12:42, Brindley doubled the lead right after that and Duke capped it off with a power-play goal at 17:41.

The Spartans (25-10-3) fell short of their first Frozen Four since winning it all in 2007.

Providence Regional final

Boston College 5, Quinnipiac 4 (OT): A new college men's hockey champion will be crowned at Xcel Energy Center.

Jack Malone scored at 3:06 of overtime Sunday, lifting the Eagles (33-5-1) over the Bobcats (27-10-2) in Providence, R.I.

Malone scored after Quinnipiac goalie Vinny Duplessis made the initial save on Colby Ambrosio, who redirected a shot from the blue line from Drew Fortescue. Quinnipiac's Cristophe Tellier attempted to clear the rebound, but Malone intercepted and punched the puck into the net to send Boston College to its 26th Frozen Four.

BC's Ryan Leonard scored two power-play goals in the second period, when each team scored three goals after a scoreless first. Quinnipiac's Jacob Quillan scored his second goal of the game 16 seconds into the third period, but the Eagles tied it with 4:44 remaining in regulation on Aram Minnetian's third goal of the season.

The Bobcats, who beat the Gophers in overtime in last year's national championship game in Tampa, Fla., were trying to become the first repeat champions since Minnesota Duluth in 2018-19.