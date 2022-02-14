Michele Tafoya said she didn't want much fuss made about the fact that Super Bowl LVI would be her last assignment as a sideline reporter for NBC. She got her wish.

It was mostly business as usual for the Edina resident as she provided updates from the Los Angeles Rams' sidelines throughout the game

Her final interview was with an emotional defensive tackle Aaron Donald who has hinted that he'd retire if the Rams won. He dodged Tafoya's question during the postgame interview about his future plans, saying he just wanted to "live in the moment."

Just before the trophy ceremony, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels saluted his longtime colleague.

"We love you. You've been so much fun," he said as Tafoya waved goodbye and blew a kiss to the camera.

It was most likely also Michaels' last time covering football for NBC. He is expected to be replaced next season by Mike Tirico. Michaels made a couple passing references to his possible departure, including one while thanking his booth partner Cris Collinsworth with a fist bump.

"You're the best. You are just the best," Collinsworth said before turning to the attention back to the triumphant Rams.