Michael Pineda allowed the first two batters of the seventh inning — yes seventh — to reach base, prompting a mound visit by pitching coach Wes Johnson.

Pineda remained in the game, and went back to work. A run ended up scoring on a groundout, but he got through the inning. It ended with him winning a seven-pitch battle with Austin Romine, striking him out with a fastball on his 103rd pitch of the night.

Yes, 103rd.

One day after four Twins relievers were used during loss to the Tigers, the club looked to Big Mike to pick up the staff. And he did as the Twins beat Detroit 6-2 on Labor Day and took four of the five games played during the series.

The Twins took control of the game in the fourth when Ryan Jeffers hit his first major league home run and Eddie Rosario added a bases-clearing double later in the inning.

But it was Pineda who stabilized the game for the Twins. He became just the second Twin to pitch into the seventh inning and third to throw more than 100 pitches in a game.

Over seven innings, Pineda held Detroit to two runs on three hits and two walks with eight strikeouts. The Tigers were hitless until two outs in the fourth, when Jeimer Candelario doubled to left, just out of the reach of Rosario.

The other Twins runs came in the fifth, when Jake Cave reached on a shift-busting bunt down the third base line then scored on Jeffers’ single, and a solo homer by Byron Buxton in the eight, a 416-foot shot to left.

Lefthander Taylor Rogers struck out the side in the ninth for his ninth save.