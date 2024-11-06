If St. John’s, which is ranked No. 3 in the d3football.com Top 25 and ranked No. 1 in the NCAA Division III National Power Index, defeats St. Olaf it will win the division. If the Johnnies lose to St. Olaf, and Gustavus tops Carleton, it will create a three-way tie for first in the division. The Johnnies would win the tiebreaker for the top spot in the division.