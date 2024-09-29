There is a tendency to dismiss Division III football as a haven for young men who want to put on a uniform and collide with people for a few more years after leaving high school with their 3.8 grade-point averages.
Reusse: St. John’s again showcases its wealth of football talent in decisive victory over Bethel
Aaron Syverson threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns, again showcasing the arm that had him in Division I for a couple of seasons.
Yes, D-III has plenty of studious lads not in need of a room full of tutors to carry them to academic success, yet if you take the time to track down the right game on a beautiful fall Saturday, there are going to be a solid number of athletes that could benefit coaches at higher levels.
The surest place to find those players this weekend was with St. John’s playing at Bethel in an MIAC opener.
The MIAC football schedule has been a mess since 2021 with a division setup meant to protect the low-level teams from at least one beating in the regular season. This left Bethel and St. John’s facing off during the preset schedule, with a likely rematch on championship week.
That was the case in 2021 and 2022, but when Gustavus Adolphus upset the Johnnies last season, the Gusties won a division based on the outcome of four games (not seven). Bethel then beat the Gusties in the overall title game and St. John’s, 8-2 with a 27-7 victory over Bethel, didn’t get an at-large bid in the NCAA Division III playoff field.
“When that happened, our players were steaming mad,” St. John’s coach Gary Fasching said. “For the returning players, it created a work ethic and determination for this season that has been off the charts.”
That showed on Saturday: a decisive 45-20 St. John’s victory at Bethel that featured an offense destined to put up some fantastic numbers and a defense with several playmakers.
Quarterback Aaron Syverson spent two seasons (including the 2020 COVID-19 year) at Colorado State and transferred to St. John’s with four years of Division III eligibility if he wanted them.
Originally, Syverson said he was not going to take that fourth season in 2024. He changed his mind in January, joining the crusade of veteran Johnnies intent on leaving nothing to the selection committee this time.
“Aaron became our leader,” Fasching said after Saturday’s victory. “Not rah-rah stuff … meaningful words and actions. His teammates see how much he wants to win at all times.”
No matter Saturday’s result, you could see that on the Bethel side also with Matt Jung, who came to the Royals as a transfer from D-II Minnesota State Mankato. He has become a D-III first-team All-America at cornerback.
Jung also spends time at receiver. He raced past the Johnnies secondary and caught a 69-yard pass from Cooper Drews to create a 7-7 tie in the middle of the first quarter. Later, when all seemed lost with the Johnnies leading 35-13 and driving again late in the third quarter, Jung intercepted Syverson and streaked 84 yards for a touchdown.
Steve Johnson, the coach who made himself a legend in 33 seasons at Bethel and quit after last season, was back with his wife, Susan, from their retirement home in Palmetto, Fla. He has been mostly out of sight since his defensive coordinator, Mike McElroy, replaced him as coach.
“Mike’s going to do great, and I’ve tried to stay out of sight,” Johnson said. “I had to be here for the Johnnies game, though. They’ve made this conference special for a long time. And when we got good enough to be beat them once in a while, that was extra-special.”
How about Jung? “He’s fantastic,” Johnson said.
How about Syverson? “He’s a real talent,” Johnson said. “And you put talent with all that experience … they’re going to be tough to beat.”
Syverson completed 28 of 38 passes for 362 yards and three touchdowns. Caden Wheeler was back from injury and starting at running back for the first time — 20 carries, 86 yards and a touchdown.
Was this what Syverson imagined the Johnnies offense would look like this fall? “Close, but we did have a few mistakes, including the interception by Jung,” he said.
Among Syverson’s 28 completions, one was mind-boggling:
Late in the third, after Bethel cut its deficit to 35-20, St. John’s took a 15-yard penalty and was facing third-and-23 from its 29.
Syverson, as the rush closed, unloaded an arcing pass that landed in the arms of Riley Schwellenbach (with a defender near) on the right sideline for a 38-yard gain.
Postgame comment to the receiver: “That didn’t look like a Division III throw.”
Said Schwellenbach: “That’s not a usual Division III talent making the throw.’’
Reusse: St. John’s again showcases its wealth of football talent in decisive victory over Bethel
Aaron Syverson threw for 362 yards and three touchdowns, again showcasing the arm that had him in Division I for a couple of seasons.