Metro Transit’s video screens now glow in ‘dark mode’

Metro Transit is in the process of building the E Line, the agency’s fifth rapid bus line, which is set to open later this year. The E Line will largely replace Route 6 and run 13 miles from Southdale Center in Edina through downtown Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota campus. One of the stops is at Richfield Road and Bde Maka Ska Parkway, not far from the Thomas Sadler Roberts Bird Sanctuary.