In an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Metro Transit said Thursday it will suspend nighttime light rail service beginning Saturday.

Service on the Green and Blue lines will be suspended between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in an effort to also address “operational challenges.” Evening trips on light rail that begin before 9 p.m. will complete their trips, Metro Transit said.

The Blue Line airport shuttle between Terminal 1 (Lindbergh) and Terminal 2 (Humphrey) at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport will continue to operate overnight.

No layoffs or furloughs of light-rail operators will occur as a result of the service cutback, according to a Metro Transit spokesman. Ridership on light rail is down more than 70% during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Regular bus service will continue to be suspended between 11 p.m. and 4:30 a.m. And earlier this week, Metro Transit suggested that passengers wear a mask or face covering while aboard all buses. Only 10 bus passengers will be permitted on 40-foot buses, and 15 on 60-foot buses.

Metro Transit advises that public transportation should be used for essential purposes only.