Rash: Metro Transit hopes new Gold Line gleams

Metro Transit officials hope its new Gold Line is a bit like a gold rush: fast and valuable. If so, it will add to the steady success of bus rapid transit (BRT) lines.
More than 8 million rides were taken on such lines last year, which was a 14% jump from 2023. Comparatively, Metro Transit saw a 6% increase in overall usage last year.
The Gold Line, which begins operation on Saturday, looks to continue the post-pandemic recovery in ridership. Running mostly north of and near Interstate 94, the 10-mile line will eventually serve 16 stations in St. Paul and four eastern suburbs: Maplewood, Landfall, Oakdale and Woodbury. Landmark stops include downtown St. Paul, Metro State University, Metro 94 Business Center, Sun Ray Shopping Center, 3M headquarters, Tamarack Hills and Woodbury Village.
Within a half-mile of these stations there are an estimated 93,500 jobs and 41,000 residents — about 16% of them living in households without cars.
The “rapid” in the BRT line should come from multiple factors, including the fact that 70% of the route traverses bus-only roads, departing every 10 minutes most of the weekday, every 15 minutes on weekends, and every half-hour early mornings and nights.
The buses and the service itself also augment rapid trips. Passengers pay in advance and board through one of three doors. And the 60-foot buses feature wider aisles and self-securing equipment for people in mobility devices, each of which help speed up boarding.