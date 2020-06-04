Metro Transit will end bus service early tonight due to a 10 p.m. curfew declared by Gov. Tim Walz for Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Light-rail service will end at 9 p.m. with buses following at 10 p.m., transit officials said Thursday. Service will resume at 6 a.m. Friday.

Service on buses, light rail and the Northstar commuter line was suspended last Thursday due to unrest stemming from the death of George Floyd at the hands of police. Bus service resumed on Wednesday, with Green and Blue light-rail trains following Thursday.

Metro Transit continues to operate on a reduced service schedule due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Face coverings and social distancing are required for passengers.

Service was curtailed March 25 in response to the pandemic and continues to be limited to passengers making essential trips to work, medical appointments and grocery stores.