A Metro Transit bus driver was groped by a passenger and in an unrelated case another driver had to suddenly stop his vehicle after a man attempted to steer the bus, according to charges.

The two cases — charged Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court — come two months after Metro Transit announced new safety measures in response to concerns expressed by both bus drivers and light-rail operators.

Casey V. Moses, 48, who has no known address, was charged with one count each of obstructing or interfering with the operation of a vehicle and fourth- and fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct.

According to the charges: A bus driver told police on Monday that she was driving her bus when Moses, her only passenger, walked up to her seat, crossed the restricted zone and touched her genitals over her clothing.

She ordered him to leave her alone, but he allegedly kissed her shirt. He touched her with his hands four times.

Surveillance video from the bus captured the incident, and also showed Moses taunting the driver through the bus window before he boarded.

In an unrelated case, Abdi M. Ahmed, 24, was charged with one count each of obstructing or interfering with the operation of a vehicle and disorderly conduct.

According to Ahmed’s charges: A male bus driver told police on March 24 that Ahmed appeared drunk and walked up and down the bus bothering women and other passengers.

When the bus was at the intersection of 5th Avenue S. and Excelsior Boulevard in Hopkins, Ahmed walked up to the driver, “started bothering him” and “tried to steer the bus,” the charges said.

“[The driver] stopped the bus in order to prevent an accident and the defendant fell forward hitting his head,” the charges said.