METRO TOP 10 SCHEDULE

1. Maple Grove (5-0): at Wayzata, 7 p.m.

2. Rosemount (5-0): vs. Farmington, 7 p.m.

3. Stillwater (5-0): at Forest Lake, 7 p.m.

4. Eden Prairie (4-1): at Shakopee, 7 p.m.

5. Forest Lake (5-0): vs. Stillwater, 7 p.m.

6. Shakopee (4-1): vs. Eden Prairie, 7 p.m.

7. Prior Lake (4-1): vs. Lakeville South, 7 p.m.

8. St. Thomas Academy (5A, 5-0): at Mahtomedi, 7 p.m.

9. Lakeville South (3-2): at Prior Lake, 7 p.m.

10. Woodbury (4-1): vs. Park of Cottage Grove, 7 p.m.