Metro Mobility said Monday it will provide front-line health care workers with free, daily, round-the-clock transportation to and from their workplaces.

The federally mandated transportation bus service for people with disabilities has seen ridership decline by nearly 80% during the COVID-19 pandemic. The new service comes after Metro Transit has reduced service during the outbreak, making it hard for workers dependent on public transportation to get to and from their jobs.

The new, on-demand service begins immediately.

The Metropolitan Council, the regional planning body that runs Metro Mobility, said in a news release the new service will serve solo passengers and “very small” groups of essential health care workers.

The council said the trips will follow state guidelines for physical distancing and will only transport “as many customers as is safe for the vehicle.” Metro Mobility drivers will wipe down interior touch points with disinfectant on vehicles after each trip and buses will be sanitized daily.

Met Council Chair Charlie Zelle said in a statement, “health care workers are on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing critical services to those who need them most. Our strengths lie in getting people safely where they need to go, and right now, our health care heroes need protected, reliable transportation.”

To participate in the seven-county metro area, essential health care workers need to provide their employee identification badge showing they are employed in a health care facility. Workers need to call the number associated with their home address to schedule a ride. Trips can be scheduled up to four days in advance, and the council will try to have buses arrive within 20 minutes of the pickup time.

