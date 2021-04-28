Long-time Rosemount football coach Jeff Erdmann is launching a flag football league for girls to develop their skills and grow interest in the sport.

Erdmann's Go Girl Flag Football League, debuting this summer, offers a 10-game season for young women in grades 6-8 and 9-12 throughout the metro area. Afternoon games take place through June and July at Rosemount High School.

The Go Girl Flag Football League, believed to be the only one of its kind, costs $100 per participant. A free training and informational session takes place May 23 at Rosemount High School. Athletes will learn offensive and defensive skills and concepts.

The league has already found an audience. Erdmann said he has "about three team spots left in each age group to reach the ideal of having at least eight teams per division." To this point, the teams of at least seven players have largely come from south metro communities such as Apple Valley, Eagan, Farmington, Hastings, Lakeville and Rosemount. Recently graduated seniors will be allowed to participate in the inaugural season.

Encouraged by his wife and daughters to make his idea happen, Erdmann spoke to his activities director as well as his fellow Rosemount coaches to ensure the league wouldn't cause "our female athletes being overloaded with opportunities and taking away from their high school sports." But he said found "head coaches of girls sports here were supportive so I got the green light."

Beyond the field, Erdmann said he wants "to help girls learn more about the game" and gauge their interest in taking "graduate assistant roles" to help with coaching in Rosemount's program.

"I find this exciting and am looking to do my part to grow interest in football for female athletes," Erdmann said.

For additional information, go to https://gogirlflagfootball.com/