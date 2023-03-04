Birchwood Village

Write-in mayor fined over late filing

Birchwood Village Mayor Margaret Ford was ordered to pay a $250 fine by the state of Minnesota for failing to file a timely campaign finance report in her successful write-in campaign last fall.

Ford announced her candidacy on Oct. 2, a little more than a month before the Nov. 8 election to replace Mayor Mary Wingfield, who retired. A panel of administrative law judges found that Ford spent more than $750 by Oct. 20, triggering a requirement that she file a campaign finance report within 14 days, or Nov. 3. It wasn't until Nov. 17 that Ford filed her first report, however, saying she spent $2,492.77 from Sept. 29 to Nov. 17.

James Nelson, one of the two candidates Ford beat in the election, filed a complaint Nov. 18, alleging violations of state campaign finance law and calling for Ford to be removed from office.

A three-judge panel led by presiding Judge James E. LaFave concluded that Ford's late filing was an inadvertent error for which Ford took responsibility. The administrative process did not have the power to remove someone from office, LaFave noted, as that would require a conviction in criminal court. The panel said they would not refer the matter to the County Attorney's Office.

Matt McKinney

Brooklyn Park

Fire chief leaving for job with state

Brooklyn Park Fire Chief T. John Cunningham is leaving the city to become the assistant commissioner of emergency services for the Minnesota Department of Public Safety.

City Manager Jay Stroebel made the announcement at the end of Monday's City Council meeting, and said Deputy Chief Shawn Conway will serve as interim chief until Cunningham's successor is named.

Cunningham, who has been with Brooklyn Park for the past five years, will leave the city March 15. He is president of the Minnesota State Fire Chiefs Association and was previously fire chief in Elk River. He holds a bachelor's degree in business management from Fairfield University and a master's degree in homeland security leadership from the University of Connecticut.

In 2021, the Brooklyn Park Fire Department responded to more than 8,200 calls, which included 207 fires.

Tim Harlow

South metro

Familiar faces seeking Board of Regents seat

Two familiar faces in the south metro are candidates to represent the Second Congressional District on the Board of Regents at the University of Minnesota — though one candidate has already recommended the other for the position.

During a joint meeting Tuesday, the state House and Senate higher education committees recommended that West St. Paul City Council Member Robyn Gulley fill the seat.

According to a legislative news release, presentations from the candidates "got off to an interesting start" when Dakota County Commissioner Joe Atkins, a regent candidate and former state representative, endorsed Gulley.

The joint committee also recommended candidates in the third and eighth congressional districts, as well as for an at-large seat.

Next, a joint convention of the Legislature will make a selection; a date hasn't been set. A candidate needs a majority vote of the 201-member House and Senate to be elected. Lawmakers do not have to vote for the recommended finalists.

Erin Adler