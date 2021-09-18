Robbinsdale

City seeks new vendors for yard waste pickup

The Robbinsdale City Council voted unanimously last week to direct city staff to find vendors to pick up yard waste for the rest of the season.

The current contract holder, Waste Management, suspended yard waste pickup in May, saying it did not have enough drivers. The company also stopped service in several other metro cities due to staffing shortages.

Waste Management did a one-time pickup in Robbinsdale in June, but otherwise residents have had to drive their waste to the city's Public Utility Building for disposal.

The council vote authorized the city manager to solicit bids for a different service provider. The city could hire multiple haulers to provide the service.

Residents have not been charged for missed pickups. Robbinsdale's contract with Waste Management includes a budget for yard waste services, and any cost overruns would be absorbed by Waste Management, according to the council measure passed Monday.

"I don't care how much it costs. Let's just get it fixed," said Council Member George Selman. "We have a good glimpse of the underbelly of Waste Management, and it's not very pretty."

Waste Management, which has continued to pick up garbage and recycling in the city, has a contract with Robbinsdale through 2025.

Tim Harlow

Farmington

Stock car memorabilia to be displayed at Dakota County Fair

A large collection of historic stock car racing photos and memorabilia from the Minnesota State Fair Speedway will be on display this month at the Dakota County Fair.

Drivers from the speedway in the '50s, '60s and '70s will also be sharing their stories at the county fair, which begins Monday and runs through Aug. 14 in Farmington.

Each year, the International Motor Contest Association Old Timers choose a closed speedway to spotlight at the fair. Stock car racing used to be a highlight of the Minnesota State Fair for many, said Kevin Busse, a member of the Old Timers club and former track announcer at Raceway Park in Shakopee.

The collection of stock car items will be set up next to the old gas station in the Dakota Heritage Village.

The group is also working to get a permanent building at the Dakota County Fair so the items, which are currently stored in club members' homes, can have a permanent home.

Erin Adler

Ramsey County

Holiday tree searched begins

Ramsey County staff members are on the hunt for the 2022 holiday tree, to be displayed at Union Depot in downtown St. Paul.

The county is looking for a tall evergreen tree to serve as a centerpiece for the annual Hub for the Holidays festivities. The tree must be located in Ramsey County and must have overgrown its current location. It also must appear in good condition from all angles.

The owner of the chosen tree will be eligible to have the tree removed and the stump ground down at no charge. They can also participate in the county's Holiday Tree Lighting celebration.

Individuals interested in donating a tree can submit their information on the Union Depot website.

Shannon Prather