It's been 22 years since the Bill Hobbs Human Rights Award's namesake received the first such recognition for his three decades on the city's Human Rights Commission. Now nominations are open for the next recipient.

Hobbs, who died in 2001 at age 83, helped "steer the community through issues of police harassment, low-income housing and minority hiring," according to a Star Tribune obituary on the commissioner.

Since the award was established in 1999, eight people and organizations have been honored.

The deadline to nominate the 2021 recipient of the Bill Hobbs Human Rights Award is Sept. 30. More information is available on the city's website at goldenvalleymn.gov/boards/humanrights/hobbs-award.php.

Kim Hyatt

Stillwater

Historic courthouse opens for tours

Candlelight tours of the Washington County Historic Courthouse will be available for two nights next month, with guides leading groups of up to 12 people into some of the areas typically closed to the public, including the sheriff's residence and the 1900s-era county jail. The tours on Oct. 7 and 14 cost $10 per person and require reservations. Call 651-275-7075 for more information.

When it opened in 1870, the Italianate-style county courthouse at the corner of Third and Pine streets overlooked a booming lumber town, its prominence and design reflecting the city's mood. It closed for official business in 1975 and since then has enjoyed a second life as a venue for performances, weddings and photo shoots.

MATT MCKINNEY

Anoka County

Park system to hold firewood sale

The Anoka County Parks Department will hold a firewood sale from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sept. 25, at the Anoka County Parks Maintenance Facility, 1350 NW. Bunker Lake Blvd., Andover.

About 90% of the firewood is split oak, which has been seasoned for two years, and came from trees removed from the park system.

Firewood will be sold for $90 per fireplace cord, with a limit of three cords per person. Proceeds will support the park system's reforestation program.

Customers must reserve a pickup time online at anokacountyparks.com. Customers will be responsible for loading the wood and transporting it according to state guidelines to prevent the spread of emerald ash borer and other invasive species. Call 763-324-3300 for more information.

Tim Harlow

Rosemount

Grants available for downtown buildings

The Rosemount Port Authority is launching a pilot program to help downtown building owners fix up facades and landscaping, with the goal of stimulating private investment and increasing property values.

The one-year program, starting Oct. 1, will offer matching grants from $1,000 to $5,000 for fixes to awnings, steps, lighting, windows and signage. Up to $20,000 may be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.

Contact Economic Development Director Eric Van Oss at 651-322-2059 or eric.vanoss@ci.rosemount.mn.us for more information.

Erin Adler