The Minnesota Zoo's Treetop Trail, which will be the world's longest elevated walking loop, is moving toward completion with a grand opening set for July 28, according to a news release.

The 1.25-mile trail offers pedestrians the chance to walk 32 feet above the ground, viewing the zoo grounds' mix of hardwood forest, ponds and marshes, and animals including tigers, moose, bison and birds.

"Thanks to the full support from our Boards, legislative and government champions, as well as the philanthropic community, we have secured $39 million in public and private partnership to support this transformational project," Minnesota Zoo Director and Foundation President John Frawley said in a statement.

The project is reusing the zoo's monorail track, which was retired in 2013. The Treetop Trail even has its own "ambassador" — a North American porcupine named Quillber.

Erin Adler

Edina police to buy license plate readers

Edina police plan to buy seven license plate readers in the coming months, after the City Council approved the $43,500 expense last week. City funds will cover $23,500, with the Edina Crime Prevention Fund providing the remaining $20,000.

The license plate readers — two mobile readers and five stationary devices — will directly notify police dispatchers when they clock a vehicle with a license plate that has been reported stolen, involved in a serious crime or flagged for another reason.

Edina police also plan to use the readers to develop leads in crimes, according to meeting documents. The license plate readers will capture all passing vehicles' license plates.

After a crime is reported, police will be able to use the license plate data to figure out which cars were driving through the area when someone involved in a crime could have been coming and going.

Josie Albertson-Grove

New Hope city manager finalists named

The New Hope City Council has selected six candidates for in-person interviews as the northwest metro suburb continues its search for a new city manager.

The city received 33 applications for the job, and recruiting DDA Human Resources, Inc., presented 18 names to the council to consider.

Winning interviews are Reece Bertholf, deputy city manager in Beaufort, S.C.; Daniel Buchholtz, administrator/clerk/treasurer in Spring Lake Park; John Harrenstein, former city administrator in Altoona, Iowa; Robert Hillard, city manager and treasurer in Oberlin, Ohio; Scott Meszaros, former town manager in Hope Mills, N.C.; and Willie Morales, former city administrator in Appleton, Minn.

The successful candidate will replace Kirk McDonald, who retired last June. Police Chief Tim Hoyt has also acted as city manager in the interim. New Hope plans to name a new city manager next month, with a planned June start date.

Tim Harlow

Applications open to fill Golden Valley City Council vacancy

Golden Valley is accepting applications to fill one of its at-large City Council seats.

Applications are available on the city's website. They are due by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, May 5, if they are delivered in-person to the city clerk's office, and email submissions will be accepted until 11:59 p.m. on May 7.

Council members will interview applicants and vote for someone to fill the seat until a new council member, elected in November, takes office in early January.

Council Member Kimberly Sandberg announced her resignation in March. She has said she plans to move abroad with her family.

Sandberg's resignation comes after Mayor Shep Harris announced he will not seek reelection this fall, setting up another open race for one of the five citywide seats.

Josie Albertson-Grove