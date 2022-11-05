Maple Grove voters are being asked to approve a half-cent sales tax increase to help pay for a planned renovation and expansion of the city's community center.

The referendum is on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Maple Grove needs $116 million to add new swimming pools and more space for senior programs, expand event and banquet space, and add a walking track and third sheet of ice. The project would also put a new roof on the 25-year-old facility and upgrade heating and cooling systems.

The sales tax, to be in effect for no more than 20 years, would bring in about $90 million, according to the city. A University of Minnesota study found the tax would cost $38.40 per resident per year. Nonresidents would contribute $49.5 million, or 55%, of the cost, the study found.

Maple Grove also plans to ask for $18 million in state bonding and $8 million in sponsorships and donations, including contributions from athletic associations.

If the sales tax is approved, Maple Grove would begin design work next year, with construction to start in 2024.

Tim Harlow

Hudson

Little Free Library moves

The Little Free Library nonprofit organization has moved from the city where it was founded, Hudson, Wis., to St. Paul, taking up offices at 2327 Wycliff St. in the Midway neighborhood's creative enterprise zone.

The organization has long been a presence in the Twin Cities, with Minneapolis serving as an early testing ground in 2010.

"We are excited to join the vibrant St. Paul community," Executive Director Greig Metzger said in a statement. The Little Free Library organization had earnings of $860,423 on revenue of $2.2 million in 2020, according to the most recent available tax returns.

Founder Todd Bol built the first library-on-a-stick in 2009 using wood from an old garage door. When he died of cancer in 2018 at age 62, the Little Free Library nonprofit had grown to 75,000 libraries in 88 countries.

Matt McKinney

Scott County

Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community launches book giveaway

The Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community is giving away 2,000 copies of a book geared toward young adults to celebrate Native American Heritage Month.

The book "Braiding Sweetgrass for Young Adults," adapted by Monique Gray Smith from Robin Wall Kimmerer's bestseller, "Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge, and the Teachings of Plants."

Educators, schools and public libraries can request a copy of the book via an online form at UnderstandNativeMN.org.

The giveaway is part of "Understand Native Minnesota," a philanthropic campaign by the tribe to improve curriculum about Native Americans in Minnesota's K-12 education system.

Erin Adler

Woodbury

County to share renovation costs

The Washington County Board approved a $4.5 million payment to the city of Woodbury for renovations of the 20-year-old Central Park building off Radio Drive, home to city, county and community services.

The renovations will include improved accessibility, a larger multi-purpose space, updates to the Lookout Ridge indoor playground, more space for art displays, new single-user restrooms, a parking lot expansion, deferred maintenance and efforts to reduce energy consumption.

The county's payment was necessary to move the project forward, and all remaining project costs will be covered by the city of Woodbury.

The building houses the R.H. Stafford Library and South Washington County school district Community Education offices.

Matt McKinney