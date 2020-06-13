PRIOR LAKE

Lake mural to be painted downtown

Savage artist Greg Preslicka will begin painting a mural Monday on a blank wall of the Nuvera building in downtown Prior Lake.

Preslicka, who is well known for his murals in the south metro and around Minnesota, will paint the lake in times past showing the ferry, resorts and train bridge, and the lake today with water skiing, sailing and the beach.

The work will be titled "Yesterday and Today" and is expected to take Preslicka five or six days, weather permitting, according to his wife, Heidi, of Big Picture Murals. The Prior Lake mural will face Eagle Creek Avenue and spectators are welcome, she said.

Preslicka, who grew up in New Prague and started his studio 25 years ago, has done murals for several businesses, schools, libraries and YMCAs.

KEVIN DUCHSCHERE

LEXINGTON

City OKs hazard pay for liquor store staff

With a nearly 60% increase in liquor sales the past three months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lexington City Council on a 4-1 vote has approved hazard pay for employees of its municipal liquor store.

"It is my professional belief that of all our employees, the liquor store staff has the highest level of exposure risk to the COVID-19 infection," since they interact daily with customers and business has boomed in the past few months, City Administrator Bill Petracek wrote in a memo recommending the pay bump to the City Council.

Liquor store employees will get an extra $3 per hour for the period from March 13 through June 30. The retroactive pay package amounts to roughly $14,500.

KIM HYATT

Edina

Farmers Market to move to Rosland Park

The Edina Farmers Market will be located this year in Rosland Park rather than Centennial Lakes Park, to allow for proper social distancing.

The market opens Thursday and will continue to run on Thursdays from 3 to 7 p.m. through Sept. 24.

The market has been held at Centennial Lakes for the past decade, but city officials said the Rosland location, 4300 W. 66th St., allows for wider walkways. The market will offer sanitizing stations and defined entrances and exits, but this year won't feature entertainment or family activities.

The number of visitors will be limited and they will be encouraged to wear masks, remain 6 feet apart and avoid touching products.

Mara Klecker

Shoreview

Community Center to partly reopen

The Shoreview Community Center will partly reopen to members Monday with new safety policies in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Portions of the facility, including the fitness center, group exercise classes and lap swim at the pool, will be open to members and program participants only. They will be required to wear masks and practice social distancing.

Children under 16 will not be allowed at the community center except for specific programs, and lap swims and whirlpool use will be allowed by appointment only.

The water park, indoor basketball court, indoor playground, cafe and lounge areas will remain closed. Staffers will evaluate the situation weekly. The community center is at 4600 N. Victoria St.

Shannon Prather