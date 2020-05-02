APPLE VALLEY

Council regulates use of flexible dumpsters

The Apple Valley City Council has approved restrictions on how long flexible dumpsters can be used on a property and where they can be placed.

The council passed an ordinance on April 9 that limits the use of such dumpsters on a property to 14 days and prohibits them from blocking streets, trails or paths, said Alex Sharpe, a city planner and development specialist.

Sharpe said flexible dumpsters, such as the "Bagster" from Waste Management, typically are intended for short projects and not major construction work. But they've often been left outside for much of the summer, and in the past year city officials have heard concerns about flexible dumpsters leaking debris and obstructing the road, he said.

KATRINA PROSS

WAYZATA

Heated sidewalk proposal dropped

A business proposal to install a heated sidewalk on a block in downtown Wayzata has fallen through, despite overall support from the City Council.

Stacy Carisch, whose family owns a retail and office building in the 600 block of Lake Street, offered to pay for most of the estimated $417,000 cost for the sidewalk outside the building if the city chipped in at least 25%. The block is under construction as part of a $10 million lakefront beautification project.

The city had no budget for the project, said City Manager Jeffrey Dahl, so the council voted 3-2 to offer whatever money might be left in the city's $100,000 construction contingency fund. But Carisch decided to drop the project since the city's contribution likely would fall short of the funding she requested.

KATY READ

BROOKLYN PARK

Kilt company adding face masks to its line

The Celtic Croft, a kilt and jewelry company in Brooklyn Park, has hired additional workers to keep up with demand for a new product: face masks.

Using tartan woven in Scotland that's typically used for kilts, owners Lorie and Joseph Croft found a way to keep their business afloat during the pandemic by creating stylish protective gear. They hired two unemployed costume makers and a wedding dress seamstress to help produce the masks. They also recently purchased 600 yards of elastic that will allow them to make more than 300 masks weekly.

Masks are available on their website, kilts-n-stuff.com.

KIM HYATT

Roseville

Council waives some fees, lowers others

The Roseville City Council has decided to waive late fees on utility bills due in March, April and May to provide relief to residents and local businesses confronting financial woes because of COVID-19.

The city typically charges a 10% penalty fee for bills more than 10 days past due.

The council also voted to refund a six-week portion of annual on-sale liquor license fees and directed staffers to lower 2020-21 license fees for massage therapy businesses, massage therapists and tobacco licenses that were closed as part of Gov. Tim Walz's stay-at-home order.

That measure will return $25,633 directly to on-sale liquor license holders and reduce fees for massage businesses and tobacco shops by $5,650.

Shannon Prather