Introducing the four standouts who are Star Tribune winter Athletes of the Year in skiing:
- Sydney Drevlow, a ninth-grader for Hopkins who won the state championship, is the Nordic girls' winner.
- Cooper Camp, a senior for Minneapolis Southwest who pulled his whole team along for a state title, is the Nordic boys' winner.
- Grace Torgeson, whose steady improvement for Minnehaha Academy led to a senior season of success, is the girls' Alpine winner.
- Adam Berghult of Edina, whose fall as a junior at the state meet inspired victory a year later, is the boys' Alpine winner.
Tap on their names to read more.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Who will Vikings pick at No. 12? Is Kirk Cousins here forever?
Almost everyone is projecting them to take a cornerback — which is a smart and logical move — but other options are in play.
Gophers
Gophers' Lexy Ramler, Mya Hooten score big at NCAA women's gymnastics meet
As a team, the Gophers did not advance to Saturday's finals, but Ramler and Hooten are in the running for top-three event finishes.
Sports
Sex abuse case in snowboarding exposes flaws in reporting
When former members of the U.S. snowboarding team wanted to report sex-abuse allegations against a longtime coach, they received conflicting information that left them unsure of where to turn — or whether they wanted to pursue the cases at all.
Twins
Dereck Rodriguez comes full circle when he finally debuts for Twins
Drafted as an outfielder 11 years ago, the son of a Hall of Famer was converted to pitching and had success with the Giants.
Sports
Irvin pitches into 7th, A's take 3 of 4 from Rays, 6-3
Cole Irvin pitched into the seventh inning,and the Oakland Athletics beat Tampa Bay 6-3 Thursday to take three of four from the Rays,