School just started this first week for many, but fall sports athletes are on a fast and strange track to the shortest season in memory. Many swimmers, divers and cross-country runners are competing with no fans on site. Some swim meets are held with teams in different pools, while runners go off in waves that require checking chip times to determine how they placed. The girls' tennis regular season ends in three weeks. Those sports along with boys' and girls' soccer are playing shortened schedules against a limited number of opponents, making it harder to assess season favorites. Postseason plans haven't been announced, but state tournaments won't be held. But the games, meets and matches in this pandemic-scarred season still matter. Meet some of the best on this page in each fall sport.