The Metropolitan Council's decision to pause funding that would expand the Twin Cities light-rail network barely lasted three weeks, and two projects — extensions of the existing Blue and Green lines — are forging ahead.

On Wednesday, the Met Council approved a $75 million grant to jumpstart the Blue Line light-rail extension between downtown Minneapolis and Brooklyn Park.

The council also approved a resolution to close a shortfall of up to $340 million in the $2.7 billion Southwest light-rail line's budget. Under the pact, Hennepin County would pay 55% up to $190 million, with the council covering the rest, using federal funds up to $150 million.

There was little comment from supporters of either line Wednesday.

Council Member Deb Barber, who pushed for more transparency on the Southwest deal, supported the cash infusion for the Blue Line extension, despite having some concerns about post-pandemic ridership and the ability of the council to juggle two megaprojects at once.

"We needed more information to make sound decisions," she said. "Our goal with this step is to answer the questions we keep getting [from the public]."

The Southwest line, which is about 75% complete, will link downtown Minneapolis with Eden Prairie beginning in 2027. The project has been plagued by delays and cost overruns, and an ongoing probe by the state's Office of the Legislative Auditor.

When the Southwest deal was announced last month, some members of the council said they wanted more information. As a result, action on a the Blue Line extension grant was briefly delayed — and critics of the complicated and expensive projects applauded.

Last week, the council received a nearly two-hour primer from transit planners on the finances for both the Southwest and Blue Line extension projects.

Despite that, there were still some critics of the Southwest deal.

Council Member Susan Vento, who represents parts of Dakota, Ramsey and Washington counties, was one of three votes against the Southwest funding fix. Council Members Barber and Wendy Wulff also opposed it.

"This is a project that will be completed," Vento said. "I'd like it to be completed with transparency."

Vento, Wulff and Council Member Judy Johnson opposed the grant for the Blue Line extension, which passed 12 to 3.

Johnson, who represents the northwestern suburbs of Hennepin County, said the council should "take a breath, let's get Southwest done...Let's pump the brakes."

She added that "some members of my community don't see [light rail] as a bigger and better thing," and urged the council to explore bus-rapid transit for the Blue Line extension route instead.

Wulff, who represents parts of Dakota and Scott counties, said committing a "huge amount of money" for the Blue Line extension now is folly when ridership is still unknown following the pandemic.

"This is wrong," she said.

Work has continued on the Blue Line extension despite the brief funding delay — passenger service is expected to begin in 2030.

The new route for the line, recently changed to appease critics in north Minneapolis, is slated to be considered by an advisory committee Thursday. The line is still controversial among some in Robbinsdale and Crystal, as well as residents of the North Loop.