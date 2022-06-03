The majority of the Twin Cities' sewage is treated and incinerated in St. Paul at a sprawling Metropolitan Council-run wastewater treatment facility along the Mississippi River.

Plans are now in the works to expand that facility, but some residents are questioning if it's fair to ask St. Paul to shoulder even more of that burden for the region.

The idea is to add a fourth wastewater incinerator at the St. Paul site, which is located next to Pigs Eye Lake, a backwater of the Mississippi River. The incinerators burn solid waste removed from the wastewater treated at the site. That waste comes from 73 communities. The Met Council also trucks in solid waste from four other smaller wastewater treatment sites to burn in St. Paul.

Met Council staff say the new incinerator is needed to maintain existing operations and create additional capacity for the growing Twin Cities region.

"We are looking 30 years out. We will need more capacity to process higher volumes of solids," said Tim O'Donnell, a senior information coordinator with Metropolitan Council Environmental Services. "Secondly, adding this capacity in the near term allows us to take each of the three existing incinerators offline for needed rehabilitation. We will do this one incinerator at a time over the course of three years."

O'Donnell said the other three incinerators have been operating since around 2005.

The St. Paul facility is the largest wastewater treatment plant in the state, accepting more than 180 million gallons of wastewater per day, generated by 1.8 million Twin Cities area residents when they flush toilets, use sinks or showers. The Met Council has operated at that site since the 1930s.

The Met Council has applied to amend the facility's current air emissions permit with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency. The Met Council has also voluntarily submitted a environmental assessment worksheet to the MPCA, which details environmental impacts. Those are currently under review by the MPCA. They hope to gain those approvals and start construction in 2024.

"Our role is to ensure the proposed project is in compliance with all state and federal air regulations," said MPCA engineer Bruce Braatan.

That permitting process has triggered a series of community meetings. So far, neighborhood groups are not formally opposing the expansion but many are asking questions about fairness and environmental justice.

"There is concern," said Monica Bravo, executive director of the West Side Community organization, the neighborhood group located on the opposite bank of the river. "One of the reasons for concern is the West Side already disproportionately shoulders the environmental harms of the city. We have several toxic sites. Anything new that is coming is going to put people on high alert."

West Side neighborhood leaders are partnering with the Sierra Club to prepare for an upcoming public comment period. Bravo said residents need to know more details about the proposed expansion so they can comment in a meaningful way.

John Slade, interim executive director of St. Paul's Southeast Community Organization where the wastewater facility is located, said officials gave a presentation to their neighborhood group this spring. Neighborhood leaders are still learning about the proposed expansion.

"We have historically had this treatment facility in our district. We have the river. We have industry and we have wonderful green space," Slade said. "The neighborhood was dealt a hand of cards. The treatment facility is not a card people are super excited about. If there something new going in there, we would like to have it be to the current highest standard of pollution control technology."

According to Met Council, its incineration facilities have "one of the most advanced, highest performing, and state-of-the-art air pollution control systems in the country."

After waste solids are incinerated, the air is treated multiple ways including with carbon injection, a scrubber, and an electrostatic precipitator before being released. This reduces pollutants including mercury, particulate matter, heavy metals and acid gases in the emissions.

"We did evaluate a full range of alternatives. we feel that continuing with this proven and effective solids processing technology will really be the most sustainable option," O'Donnell said.

Stephen Norton, principal engineer with Met Council's Environmental Services, said they're been reaching out to the community since 2018 and have been trying to be as upfront as possible.

"We didn't hear too many concerns back at that time. We have tried to give periodic updates on the project as well," said Norton, noting 9,000 mailers were sent to neighbors and stakeholders.

This most recent round of community outreach led by the MPCA has generated more community response.

"We make sure we are out there sharing what's happening and yes we've heard there is a large concern in that area," said Jose Luis Villasenor, MPCA's environmental justice outreach coordinator.

The MPCA is sharing community feedback and questions with the Met Council.

"We did have a question about would it make sense to locate this facility in another part of the metro area at another treatment plant to try and spread out the impact to a larger area," O'Donnell said. "The difficulty with that though is this is the largest treatment plant by far in the Twin Cities area. It is about 10 times larger than our second and third largest plants."

Building the incinerator elsewhere would create other issues.

"Even it we tried to do that, we add massive amounts of trucking of the wastewater solids to these other facilities," O'Donnell said. "For economy of scale, it really helps to have these four incinerators operating side by side."

Met Council spokeswoman Bonnie Kollodge said they're committed to being good neighbors throughout the planning, construction and continued operation of the wastewater facility.

St. Paul Council Member Jane Prince, who represents the East Side, said she and others are fighting for environmental cleanup in the Pigs Eye area and just received some legislative funding, so it's disheartening to know that more pollution could be coming. Prince said she is still coming up to speed on the proposed wastewater expansion.

"It's very concerning," said Prince, noting the area is culturally diverse with pockets of concentrated poverty. "It will be easiest for the Met Council if we continue to handle all of it. But it's our job to protect the air we breathe and our neighborhoods."