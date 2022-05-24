The Spring Park woman accused of killing her 6-year-old son and stuffing his body in the trunk of her car appeared in court for the first time Tuesday, but her lawyer said she wanted to obtain the woman's mental health records before requesting a change in bail.

Julissa Thaler, 28, remained jailed in lieu of $2 million bail. She has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing her son, Eli, with a shotgun last week.

Medical records reviewed by the Star Tribune show Thaler was in and out of mental institutions between the ages of 13 and 18. She repeatedly was treated for drug and alcohol abuse and ran away from home in her last year of high school, living on the street for 45 days.

Thaler lost custody of Eli for most of last year after Dakota County Social Services received a report in January 2021 that she was "presenting with psychosis and hearing voices telling her to kill herself," court records show.

It was the second time Thaler lost custody of her son. In October 2020, authorities temporarily placed Eli in foster care after social workers visited Thaler's home and found her son naked with nothing to wear in the house but pajamas. Workers said the house was filthy, noting a "flooded upper floor bathroom" and "eggs broken and smeared throughout the main level."

Eli remained in foster care through December 2021, when a judge allowed Thaler to take Eli back home on a trial basis.

Thaler received full custody of Eli on May 10, despite testimony from family members who told court officials they were afraid Thaler was a danger to Eli. At the time of he boy's death, his father, Tory Hart, was pursuing a separate case to win custody of Eli.

Court records show that Dakota County Judge Tim Wermager awarded custody to Thaler despite recent concerns about the mother's fitness by a court-appointed guardian and a county social worker who met frequently with Thaler, her son and other family members.

In a May 4 report, guardian Sherri Larson said she was "very concerned about Ms. Thaler's mental health," noting that Thaler was trying to limit contact between the boy and his father even though Hart "appears to be a stabilizing force in Eli's life."

Larson nevertheless recommended that custody of Eli be returned to Thaler, court records show. Larson did not return calls Tuesday.

A Dakota County social worker, Beth Dehner, also recommended that Thaler be awarded full custody despite misgivings. In a May 4 monthly report to the court, Dehner said that Thaler had not been attending weekly therapy sessions for months and "lacks insight into her own mental health and behavior."

Dehner said Thaler also had been neglecting the medical needs of Eli, who had a rare genetic disorder called Townes-Brock syndrome, which led to kidney disease and hearing problems. Dehner said Thaler failed to make sure Eli's hearing aids were in working order, and that she often brought him to school late.

Still, Dehner noted in the report, "There is no current indication that her son is physically unsafe in her care."

Dehner did not return calls Tuesday.

Family members said they blame Dakota County Social Services for not protecting the child. Hart recently hired Minneapolis attorney Josh Tuchscherer to pursue a wrongful death claim, the attorney acknowledged Tuesday.

Social workers and Dakota County officials who oversaw the case have declined to answer questions. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to family and friends impacted by this tragic loss," a Dakota County spokesperson said in a written statement Monday. "Due to privacy laws we cannot comment further."

Police said Thaler bought the shotgun she allegedly used to kill Eli on March 17, six days after Eli's father filed a petition seeking custody of his son. That case was set for a hearing on June 21.

During the hearing Tuesday, Thaler, rocking in her chair, blurted to her attorney that she wanted the judge to be aware of the findings of a "rape kit." Thaler's attorney, public defender Shauna Kieffer, acknowledged that those results were pending but there was no further discussion of the matter in court.