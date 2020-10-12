Men's Grand Slam leaders

Rafael Nadal equaled Roger Federer's men's record of 20 Grand Slam titles with his 13th French Open victory on Sunday. The list:

Roger Federer 20

Rafael Nadal 20

Novak Djokovic 17

Pete Sampras 14

Roy Emerson 12

Rod Laver 11

Bjorn Borg 11

Bill Tilden 10

Fred Perry 10

Ken Rosewall 10

Jimmy Connors 8

Ivan Lendl 8

Andre Agassi 8