Authorities have released the names of two men fatally shot Monday in an apartment building in Coon Rapids and arrested a suspect.

Sherman Frazier, 23, of Coon Rapids, and Elijah Stangler, 21, of Anoka, died after being shot about 4:50 p.m. in an apartment on the 9400 block of NW. Springbrook Drive, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office said.

A 65-year-old Columbia Heights man was taken into custody, the sheriff's office said.

Police have released few details about the incident, but said a confrontation between the three men likely led to the shooting.

Authorities did not say if the men had any relationship to each other, but at the time said there was no threat to the public.

Coon Rapids police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office continue to investigate.