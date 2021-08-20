Memorial services for a Shakopee woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend last month have been scheduled for next week.

America M. Thayer, 56, will be remembered at a service on Aug. 25 at the pavilion side of Parker's Lake, 15205 County Rd. 6, in Plymouth.

Doors open at 10:30 a.m. with services beginning at 11 a.m. and food at 12 p.m. The memorial ends at 1 p.m.Friends remembered Thayer as an outgoing person who made friends easily, and who built strong relationships with customers in her retail jobs.

"She was always in an upbeat mood," said friend and former co-worker Eileen Necklen. "She was just a spitfire … an unbelievable person."

Thayer had worked at Dollar Tree in Shakopee and was working at the My Pillow store in town when she was killed. She had emigrated from Cuba, attended high school in Minnetonka and is survived by a son.

Thayer's boyfriend, Alexis Saborit, 42, was charged last month in Scott County District Court with one count of second-degree intentional murder for killing her on July 28.

According to the criminal complaint: Saborit and Thayer were in a car headed to a court hearing for Saborit in an unrelated criminal case. She told him she wanted to end their approximately 12-year relationship.

Saborit allegedly told police that he attacked Thayer with a knife.