Details on the Wild's draft picks, with comments by director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett.

JESPER WALLSTEDT

First round, 20th overall

Position: goalie

Height/weight: 6-3, 214

Hometown: Vasteras, Sweden

2020-21 team: Lulea (Swedish Hockey League)

Statistics: 12-10 with a 2.23 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 games

Comment: "A very strong technical goalie. He gets his shoulders square and moves his feet well. Not one to roam outside the paint very much. He's got a lot of poise and a lot of structure."

CARSON LAMBOS

First round, 26th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-1, 197

Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba

2020-21 team: JYP (Finnish Junior League)

Statistics: 2 goals, 11 points in 13 games

Comment: "Comes in as a mature, physical, two-way defender that skates well."

JACK PEART

Second round, 54th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 5-11, 186

Hometown: Grand Rapids

2020-21 team: Grand Rapids (Minn.) High School

Statistics: 11 goals, 35 points in 18 games

Comment: "Plays with real mature awareness and poise."

CAEDAN BANKIER

Third round, 86th overall

Position: center

Height/weight: 6-2, 190

Hometown: White Rock, British Columbia

2020-21 team: Kamloops (Western Hockey League)

Statistics: 11 goals, 23 points in 22 games

Comment: "He can do a little bit of everything and plays in the trenches. Has a nice touch around the net, too."

KYLE MASTERS

Fourth round, 118th overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-1, 175

Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta

2020-21 team: Red Deer (WHL)

Statistics: 10 assists in 20 games

Comment: "Great mobility along the offensive blue line, laterally as well as through the neutral zone."

JOSH PILLAR

Fourth round, 127th overall

Position: center/wing

Height/weight: 5-11, 171

Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

2020-21 team: Kamloops (WHL)

Statistics: 11 goals, 29 points in 22 games

Comment: "He may feel a bit more comfortable on the wing from an offensive standpoint as he saw that growth in his game this year."

NATE BENOIT

Sixth round, 182nd overall

Position: defense

Height/weight: 6-0, 168

Hometown: Concord, N.H.

2020-21 team: Mount St. Charles Academy (high school in Rhode Island)

Statistics: 11 goals, 32 points in 33 games

Comment: "He's an aggressive defender. He relies on his mobility and reads."