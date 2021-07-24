Details on the Wild's draft picks, with comments by director of amateur scouting Judd Brackett.
JESPER WALLSTEDT
First round, 20th overall
Position: goalie
Height/weight: 6-3, 214
Hometown: Vasteras, Sweden
2020-21 team: Lulea (Swedish Hockey League)
Statistics: 12-10 with a 2.23 goals-against average, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 22 games
Comment: "A very strong technical goalie. He gets his shoulders square and moves his feet well. Not one to roam outside the paint very much. He's got a lot of poise and a lot of structure."
CARSON LAMBOS
First round, 26th overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-1, 197
Hometown: Winnipeg, Manitoba
2020-21 team: JYP (Finnish Junior League)
Statistics: 2 goals, 11 points in 13 games
Comment: "Comes in as a mature, physical, two-way defender that skates well."
JACK PEART
Second round, 54th overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 5-11, 186
Hometown: Grand Rapids
2020-21 team: Grand Rapids (Minn.) High School
Statistics: 11 goals, 35 points in 18 games
Comment: "Plays with real mature awareness and poise."
CAEDAN BANKIER
Third round, 86th overall
Position: center
Height/weight: 6-2, 190
Hometown: White Rock, British Columbia
2020-21 team: Kamloops (Western Hockey League)
Statistics: 11 goals, 23 points in 22 games
Comment: "He can do a little bit of everything and plays in the trenches. Has a nice touch around the net, too."
KYLE MASTERS
Fourth round, 118th overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-1, 175
Hometown: Edmonton, Alberta
2020-21 team: Red Deer (WHL)
Statistics: 10 assists in 20 games
Comment: "Great mobility along the offensive blue line, laterally as well as through the neutral zone."
JOSH PILLAR
Fourth round, 127th overall
Position: center/wing
Height/weight: 5-11, 171
Hometown: Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
2020-21 team: Kamloops (WHL)
Statistics: 11 goals, 29 points in 22 games
Comment: "He may feel a bit more comfortable on the wing from an offensive standpoint as he saw that growth in his game this year."
NATE BENOIT
Sixth round, 182nd overall
Position: defense
Height/weight: 6-0, 168
Hometown: Concord, N.H.
2020-21 team: Mount St. Charles Academy (high school in Rhode Island)
Statistics: 11 goals, 32 points in 33 games
Comment: "He's an aggressive defender. He relies on his mobility and reads."