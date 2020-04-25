About Ezra Cleveland
Drafted: Second round, 58th overall
College: Boise State
Position: Offensive tackle
Size: 6-6, 315 pounds
Hometown: Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel High School)
Stats: Started 40 consecutive games as a redshirt freshman, sophomore and junior.
About CAMERON DANTZLER
Drafted: Third round, 58th overall
College: Mississippi State
Position: Cornerback
Size: 6-2, 185 pounds
Hometown: Hammond, La. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)
Stats: 35 games, 22 starts, five interceptions, 108 tackles (six for loss).
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Vikings
Saints trade up twice in third round to take Baun, Trautman
The New Orleans Saints traded up twice in the third round of the NFL draft on Friday night, moving up 14 spots to and take Wisconsin linebacker Zack Baun 74th overall and trading back into the third round again to select Dayton tight end Adam Trautman 105th.
Vikings
Packers stay on offense, add RB A.J. Dillon, TE Deguara
The Green Bay Packers have stayed on offense throught the first two days of the NFL draft, a major change from their usual strategy.One day…
Vikings
Lucky 13? Vikings have big Day 3 of NFL draft ahead after another trade
With the Vikings' first picks Friday, they addressed needs by drafting tackle Ezra Cleveland and cornerback Cameron Dantzler. Then they traded the 105th pick and received four back - for a total of 13 on Saturday.
Vikings
Vikings first-round draft picks no strangers to tough talk
Justin Jefferson and Jeff Gladney, selected by the Vikings in Thursday night's first round, dealt with plenty of scrutiny in college. They are well-prepared to handle the heat of the NFL.
Vikings
Patience rewards Vikings with coveted O-lineman Ezra Cleveland in Round 2
Vikings GM Rick Spielman was prepared to move up to pick an offensive lineman in the top two rounds for the third straight year. But the Day 2 selections fell their way, and Spielman got the guy he wanted all along.