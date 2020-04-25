About Ezra Cleveland

Drafted: Second round, 58th overall

College: Boise State

Position: Offensive tackle

Size: 6-6, 315 pounds

Hometown: Spanaway, Wash. (Bethel High School)

Stats: Started 40 consecutive games as a redshirt freshman, sophomore and junior.

About CAMERON DANTZLER

Drafted: Third round, 58th overall

College: Mississippi State

Position: Cornerback

Size: 6-2, 185 pounds

Hometown: Hammond, La. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

Stats: 35 games, 22 starts, five interceptions, 108 tackles (six for loss).