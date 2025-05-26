Meet the U.K. native whose Memorial Day concerts have become a Twin Cities staple

Michelle Wessely grew up in the United Kingdom, but the St. Paul resident has plenty of patriotism for her adopted country.
Every Memorial Day weekend for nearly a decade, Wessely, a singer, has treated hundreds of mourners and visitors at Roselawn Cemetery in Roseville to a patriotic concert.
Sara Drinane accompanies Wessely on organ and piano, with the pair picking tunes from a compilation of 32 songs and hymns. Requests are welcome, but Wessely said she also loves belting out staples, from “The Star-Spangled Banner” to “Amazing Grace.”
A lyric in the latter song has special significance for Wessely:
“Was blind,” the song goes, “but now I see.”
Wessely endured something similar. In 2014, two weeks before giving birth to a daughter, doctors discovered Wessely had a brain tumor.
The mass, which pressed on her optic nerve, compromised her eyesight and required an intensive treatment course: three brain surgeries, radiation and a drumbeat of MRIs.
It took a toll on her family, too, and impacted her ability to work as a chiropractic radiologist, a job that requires sharp eyesight to read X-rays and MRIs.