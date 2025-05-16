Meet the trailblazing woman serving as Rochester’s first female police captain

For the first time in Rochester’s 171-year history, a woman has been promoted to the rank of police captain.
Capt. Jennifer Hodgman, a 21-year veteran of the force, will oversee Rochester Police Department‘s Community Services Division, the department announced this month.
We recently sat down with Hodgman, a self-described hockey mom of two, to learn how she rose up the ranks in a field where only 3% of executives nationally are women. The interview was edited for length and clarity.
Q: As a young girl, did you know you wanted to get into law enforcement?
A: No, not at all. A lot of people in my family are medical professionals. And so that was just kind of the natural progression as I was going to go to school to be a nurse, which is what a lot of people do around here.
And I got into nursing school, I became an EMT and went to Winona State [University] and just figured out that I really didn’t like a lot of the gross things that medical staff have to deal with. So I switched to criminal justice.
Because I believe in public service and, as a police officer, you really get an opportunity to act with a wide variety of different people at various points of their life. And while we see the majority of people on their worst day, we get to also interact with a lot of just really good people.
Q: You’re the first woman to reach the rank of captain in Rochester history. What gave you the confidence to be the first?