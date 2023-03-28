Finland, Alaska, state races make Drevlow Metro Girls Nordic Skier of the Year
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins missed the high school state meet and raced, successfully, for the United States instead. That was part of a winter schedule that took her well beyond the state's borders.
Gophers-bound McEnelly is Star Tribune Metro Wrestler of the Year
For his fourth state title, Waconia senior Max McEnelly won a match that drew the attention of the wrestling world — and against a rival he could meet again in college.
Calm walk to downhill fury makes Voigt Metro Girls Alpine Skier of Year
A freshman, Taylor Voigt won a state championship for herself and helped her Hill-Murray team win one. Among her goals this season were "to help my team and to have more fun than we were having in the past."
No distractions, hard work made Kelley the Metro Gymnast of the Year
Reagan Kelley dealt with a new stressor — alone time — as the senior repeated as Class 1A all-around champ for Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka.
Photo finish among friends boosted Brattebo to Metro Boys Nordic Skier of Year
Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie separated himself with a stretch at the finish line for the state championship and capped a race that started with the three top finishers making a pact based on friendship.
Four wins at state help make Luke Logue Metro Swimmer of the Year
A three-peat in one event, a breakthrough in another and parts in two winning relays added up to the honor for Logue, who will be swimming in college for Notre Dame.
With help from family, West Lutheran's Nelson is Metro Boys Alpine Skier of the Year
Part of a successful skiing family, Josh Nelson has something his brothers don't: a state championship that capped his career at the small private school in Plymouth.
High Schools
Tenacious, focused: DeLaSalle's Whitlock is Metro Player of the Year
Nasir Whitlock put up big numbers on and off the court for DeLaSalle: 27.7 points per game, 52 in a single game and a 3.87 GPA. You can see him play in the state boys basketball tournament this week.
High Schools
Take-charge Tessa Johnson is girls basketball Metro Player of the Year
Johnson's admirers come in a wide range, but youth players in her St. Michael-Albertville community are especially prominent among her supporters.
High Schools
Wayzata's Will Ingemann: First goalie to be boys Metro Player of the Year
A three-year starter, Ingemann personified goaltending excellence. He allowed an average of less than two goals per game during his career and has aready made a D-I commitment, a rarity for a high school goalie.
High Schools
Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka is the girls hockey Metro Player of the Year
Lindsay lives by a family credo that insists she does nothing lightly yet she manages to lead with a soft touch.
