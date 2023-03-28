Sydney Drevlow attacked the course during the Junior National championships this month in Fairbanks, Alaska.
Eric Engman
Finland, Alaska, state races make Drevlow Metro Girls Nordic Skier of the Year

March 28
Sydney Drevlow of Hopkins missed the high school state meet and raced, successfully, for the United States instead. That was part of a winter schedule that took her well beyond the state's borders.
Waconia wrestler Max McEnelly celebrated after defeating Stillwater’s Ryder Rogotzke in the Class 3A 195-pound final.

Gophers-bound McEnelly is Star Tribune Metro Wrestler of the Year

March 27
For his fourth state title, Waconia senior Max McEnelly won a match that drew the attention of the wrestling world — and against a rival he could meet again in college.
Taylor Voigt of Hill-Murray, making one of the runs that made her a state champion.

Calm walk to downhill fury makes Voigt Metro Girls Alpine Skier of Year

11:51am
A freshman, Taylor Voigt won a state championship for herself and helped her Hill-Murray team win one. Among her goals this season were "to help my team and to have more fun than we were having in the past."
Reagan Kelley of Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka backed up her first state title with a second.

No distractions, hard work made Kelley the Metro Gymnast of the Year

March 27
Reagan Kelley dealt with a new stressor — alone time — as the senior repeated as Class 1A all-around champ for Watertown-Mayer/Mound Westonka.
Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie, the Metro Boys Nordic Skier of the Year, embraced Blaine’s Ben Lewis after Brattebo beat Lewis by a boot for the sta

Photo finish among friends boosted Brattebo to Metro Boys Nordic Skier of Year

12:10pm
Benon Brattebo of Eden Prairie separated himself with a stretch at the finish line for the state championship and capped a race that started with the three top finishers making a pact based on friendship.
At the state meet, Eden Prairie senior Luke Logue won two races, swam legs on two winning relays and led his team to the Class 2A championship.

Four wins at state help make Luke Logue Metro Swimmer of the Year

March 27
A three-peat in one event, a breakthrough in another and parts in two winning relays added up to the honor for Logue, who will be swimming in college for Notre Dame.
Josh Nelson gave West Lutheran, student population 144, a state champion in February.

With help from family, West Lutheran's Nelson is Metro Boys Alpine Skier of the Year

12:00pm
Part of a successful skiing family, Josh Nelson has something his brothers don't: a state championship that capped his career at the small private school in Plymouth.
March 21
Nasir Whitlock of DeLaSalle takes a 27.7-point scoring average into the Class 3A state tournament.

Tenacious, focused: DeLaSalle's Whitlock is Metro Player of the Year

Nasir Whitlock put up big numbers on and off the court for DeLaSalle: 27.7 points per game, 52 in a single game and a 3.87 GPA. You can see him play in the state boys basketball tournament this week.
March 13
Tessa Johnson of St. Michael-Albertville is averaging 23.6 points per game this season, with a high of 51.

Take-charge Tessa Johnson is girls basketball Metro Player of the Year

Johnson's admirers come in a wide range, but youth players in her St. Michael-Albertville community are especially prominent among her supporters.
March 6
Wayzata goalie Will Ingemann, the Star Tribune’s Metro Player of the Year in boys hockey, stopped 92% of shots faced over three seasons as a varsity

Wayzata's Will Ingemann: First goalie to be boys Metro Player of the Year

A three-year starter, Ingemann personified goaltending excellence. He allowed an average of less than two goals per game during his career and has aready made a D-I commitment, a rarity for a high school goalie.
February 20
Ava Lindsay, the Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year, stands out even on a team with nine players committed to Division I teams.

Ava Lindsay of Minnetonka is the girls hockey Metro Player of the Year

Lindsay lives by a family credo that insists she does nothing lightly yet she manages to lead with a soft touch.