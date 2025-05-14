Meet the Minnesota native searching for family history in her Scamp

“I was very conscious of how we create stories and how we tell them, in terms of creating a legacy. A lot of that legacy is children, passing down from parent to children and grandchildren, and I have very deliberately chosen to remain solo,” said Babine. “There are no kids, so it’s been at the forefront of my mind: How do we create our own stories? Part of it, for me, was not letting my life happen to be my default. That was one reason I got the Scamp in the first place: I was tired of waiting for somebody to give me permission to go.”