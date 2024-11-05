The Minnesota Star Tribune selected its 25 top girls volleyball players in the state this year. We polled coaches at the top of their conferences and classes, considered team and individual success and observed games to put together this group of All-Minnesota Team honorees (in alphabetical order):
Meet the 2024 Star Tribune All-Minnesota volleyball team
Kathryn Adler, Champlin Park, senior, middle blocker: A 6-1 middle blocker with 416 kills and a team-best 63 total blocks this year for the Class 4A, Section 5 champion Rebels. College: Jacksonville.
Reese Axness, Champlin Park, senior, setter: Savvy, athletic 5-9 engine behind the Rebels’ big attack numbers, leading the state in assists, passing 1,000 this season in Champlin Park’s Section 5 win. College: Ball State.
Ava Ball, Nova Classical, senior, outsider hitter: Three-time All-State honoree with a staggering 2,122 career kills, leading the state two years in a row and good for a top-10 spot in Minnesota history. College: South Dakota.
Breanna Beckering, Southwest Christian, middle blocker, junior: Recorded 70 total blocks and 31.9% hitting to help Stars to Class 2A, Section 2 championship and second consecutive trip to the state tournament.
Mesaiya Bettis, Burnsville, outside hitter, senior: An offensive and defensive juggernaut for the Blaze with a dangerous line shot, earning Class 4A All-State twice and finishing her career with 1,611 kills (a Burnsville best) and 713 digs. College: Iowa State.
Sidney Burley, Prior Lake, defensive specialist/libero, junior: A strong first contact for the Lakers, leading the team in digs on the way to finishing third in a stacked South Suburban Conference. College: Kentucky.
Romi Chlebecek, Lakeville South, outside hitter, junior: 5-11 Cougars kills leader (363) with great timing, plus 28 total blocks, on a well-rounded and top-rated team. College: Denver.
Rayna Christianson, Lakeville North, setter/right side hitter, junior: 6-2 playmaker for the Panthers, a top 4A squad, with quick hands and vision. College: Creighton.
McKenna Garr, Rush City, libero, senior: 5-7 future Gopher winning 83% of matches in her six years on varsity, totaling 1,680 career digs and 284 service aces, plus three Class 2A All-State honors. College: Minnesota.
Carly Gilk, Champlin Park, outside hitter, senior: The powerful, well-rounded 6-2 outside hitter leading the Rebels in kills and digs, earning her third All-State nod. College: Minnesota.
Elena Hoecke, Centennial, middle blocker, junior: 6-3 middle with strong footwork and a fast swing, recording 329 kills, 43 service aces, 232 digs and 64 blocks. College: Minnesota.
Kate Holthaus, Rocori, outside hitter, senior: All-around 5-10 outside hitter averaging 6.6 digs per set (484 total) and 5.3 kills per set (386 total), dominating both sides of the ball for the Spartans. College: South Dakota.
Teagan Jaynes, Northfield, setter, senior: A long 6-0 setter who can run a fast offense and move well, helping her team win a Big 9 conference title. College: Montana State.
Rachel Johnson, Belle Plaine, right side/setter, senior: Led Tigers to second in the regular-season Class 2A rankings as the team’s kills leader (348) and second in assists (346) and digs (265). College: Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
Izzy Keaveny, Mayer Lutheran, setter, junior: A quick-tempo, 5-10 junior leading Class 1A’s top-ranked Crusaders and passing 2,000 career assists in October.
Katie Kelzenberg, Wayzata, middle hitter, senior: 6-2 middle and three-time state champion stepped into the focal point of Wayzata’s offensive attack this season.
Hannah Klein, Albany, outside/middle hitter, senior: A 6-0 Jackrabbits commit leading Class 2A’s No. 1-ranked team with a team-best 367 kills, plus 47 total blocks and 221 digs. College: South Dakota State.
Sahara Morken, Mabel-Canton, setter, senior: The three-time All-State setter cracked 4,000 career assists (1,059 this season) and 309 digs for the second-ranked team in Class 1A.
Jade Evans, Osseo, middle blocker, senior: A 5-9 middle blocker with a dominant reach, leading her team in blocks (68) and kills (325), more rare for a middle blocker. College: Jamestown.
Mollie Rupp, Bemidji, middle/outside hitter, senior: Senior was center of Lumberjacks team that finished with its best record in two years. College: Minnesota Duluth.
Anya Schmidt, Rogers, setter/opposite hitter, senior: Four-time All-State honoree who recorded a state-best 133 service aces this season to finish with a state record (676) and lead Rogers to a Class 4A, Section 8 title. College: St. Thomas.
Keira Schmidt, Eagan, middle blocker, senior: A dominant and consistent attacker, quick at the net, who led the Wildcats to a 22-7 record and section championship match. College: Marquette.
Annika Swenson, Lakeville North, outside/middle hitter, senior: A deliberate, explosive hitter who was the flow point for the top-rated Panthers’ attack, working plenty of angles and inches on the court. College: Concordia (St. Paul).
Kaydence White, Kittson County Central, outside hitter, junior: One of the rare players among the state’s top in both kills (412) and total blocks (100), hitting 39.9% on the Bearcats’ path to Class 1A, Section 8 title.
Kaelyn Wittwer, Delano, libero, junior: A fearless 5-5 defender helping Class 3A’s undefeated Tigers to state, with over 430 digs and covering the court with strong ball control on service receptions.
