Meet our new restaurant critic. This is why he won’t be anonymous.

I’ve written for and worked in editorial leadership positions at national publications, and before writing about restaurants, I worked in them. I’ve hustled in busy coffee shops and waited on tables at hotspots in the Hamptons. I’ve cooked professionally at casual neighborhood bistros in Brooklyn and exacting Michelin-starred restaurants in Manhattan. These experiences still shape how I see hospitality and execution, and these skills are foundational to my ability to determine what a kitchen is doing well, and where it could do better.