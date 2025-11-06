Meet our new restaurant critic. This is why he won’t be anonymous.

In a time of algorithm-driven recommendations, AI hallucinations and influencer hype cycles, rigorous, ethical restaurant criticism is more important than ever.
Restaurants are theater. They’re entertainment — they fill so many aspects of our lives. Restaurant reviews serve as both necessary service journalism (where you should spend your time and money) and important cultural criticism (how restaurants and food operate in a broader context in the world). At its best, criticism can guide chefs and restaurants toward higher standards, which can have a snowball effect, resulting in improved work environments and better overall dining experiences.
Unlike many critics, including some of my predecessors at the Star Tribune, I won’t be anonymous. There are plenty of photos of me already out there, so the cat’s out of the bag. I’d rather embrace visibility from the start.
I’ve long found anonymity to be somewhat of a charade. The intention was to stealthily experience the restaurant as a regular diner, but to me it always felt like some sort of secret agent subterfuge.
I should admit that back in the day as editor of Eater National, we ran the blog series “To Catch a Critic,” in which we regularly published photos of restaurant critics that we found on Google. How the tables have turned.
The anonymity debate
“I think that in the profession of restaurant criticism, anonymity is valuable,” says Bill Addison, who’s been the anonymous restaurant critic at the Los Angeles Times for the past seven years. “And I also believe that it is no longer realistic.” Everyone’s face is on social media, on people’s phones, in the world, everywhere, he said. It’s just part of life.
Tom Sietsema, who recently stepped down as critic at the Washington Post after 25 anonymous years, said that early in his career he felt that “one of the secret weapons for a critic was to be as hidden as possible.”
Yet he recognizes that avoiding being known is almost impossible. “Anyone who does this job with any rigor is going to be found out,” said Sietsema, who knew his photo was plastered on kitchen walls and that industry pros passed around his aliases and contact numbers.