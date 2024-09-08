Casey, 15, is intelligent, organized and has a wonderful sense of humor. He enjoys telling jokes and making people laugh.
Meet Casey, Minnesota’s Waiting Child for September
The 15-year-old likes to make people laugh.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 8, 2024 at 7:30PM
Casey is helpful. He particularly enjoys office work where he can shred paper or clean and organize spaces. Casey’s creative side finds him doing crafts, painting and taking up photography. Some of his favorite activities include playing with fidget toys, playing board games, swimming, playing on his tablet, going out to eat and shopping. Casey loves McDonald’s and pizza. He likes having pets, especially cats.
Casey will need to maintain contact with family members.
If you would like more information on adopting or fostering a Minnesota waiting child, please contact Foster Adopt Minnesota at info@fosteradoptmn.org or call 612-861-7115.
