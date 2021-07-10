The headliner act Lady A canceled its sold-out performance Saturday at the Prior Lake Rotary's Lakefront Music Fest due to a medical emergency.

The much-anticipated music festival will continue as scheduled, with extended sets by country superstar Jake Owen and opener Noah Guthrie.

Lady A will return to the Lakefront fest in 2023.

In a Facebook post, the band said vocalist and guitarist Charles Kelley was felled by appendicitis, but is "in good hands and we're continuing to pray for his recovery."

Bruce Evans, a spokesman for the festival, said ticketholders with questions about the cancellation can email info@lakefrontmusicfest.com for more information.

Concert organizers will be informing ticket holders when tickets go on sale for the 2023, but tickets from Saturday's event won't be automatically rolled over for the future performance, he said.

The Grammy Award-winning country trio expressed disappointment in the Facebook post, saying "after such a long wait, there isn't much that could keep us from being without fans."

The band hasn't been on tour since 2018 — the scheduled performance in Prior Lake was the first before a full tour of outdoor venues begins July 29.

But this past year, Lady A has performed at the Grand Ole Opry and on some TV shows. In 2019, the group undertook a Las Vegas residency.

Lady A is known for more than a dozen hits, including the crossover sensations "Need You Now" and "Just a Kiss." The group recently released an EP, "What a Song Can Do (Chapter One)," the trio's first release since November 2019.

